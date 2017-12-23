Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNP. BidaskClub upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP ) traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 618,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,161. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $336.15, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 21,759 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,766,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 811,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 221,587 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,391,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 653,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 51,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. It operates a fleet of approximately 57 modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers that provide marine transportation services for national and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium and short-term charters.

