Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $229.81 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,623,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 10.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Altria Group worth $229,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 164.9% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 244,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 152,121 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,763,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,317,000 after buying an additional 76,988 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 155,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Vetr lowered Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS reduced their target price on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of Altria Group Inc ( NYSE:MO ) opened at $72.14 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $137,275.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 60.37%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

