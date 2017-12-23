Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE TCN) traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.38. The company had a trading volume of 119,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,615. The stock has a market cap of $1,520.00, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.88. Tricon Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$9.28 and a 12-month high of C$12.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCN. TD Securities raised their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a Canada-based company, which is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The Company operates through five segments: Private Funds and Advisory (PF&A), Principal Investing in Tricon Housing Partners (THP), Tricon American Homes (TAH), Tricon Lifestyle Communities (TLC) and Tricon Luxury Residences (TLR).

