Transdigm Group (TDG) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Transdigm Group earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.9404090205903 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG ) traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $270.65. The company had a trading volume of 188,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,562. The company has a market capitalization of $14,177.72, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.86. Transdigm Group has a 1-year low of $203.72 and a 1-year high of $295.00.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $923.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.77 million. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.92, for a total transaction of $522,138.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $1,664,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,818 shares in the company, valued at $21,037,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,648 shares of company stock worth $26,439,672. 10.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

