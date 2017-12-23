TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) rose 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 4,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.44, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TransAtlantic Petroleum (TNP) Trading Up -14.3%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/transatlantic-petroleum-tnp-trading-up-14-3.html.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is an international oil and natural gas company engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production. Its segments include Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company holds interests in approximately 880,000 and 567,000 net acres of developed and undeveloped oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria, respectively.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.