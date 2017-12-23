Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.99 and last traded at $46.16. 1,837,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 944,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.25 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.48.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2,036.86, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $753,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,511.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $234,637.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,974,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/trade-desk-ttd-stock-price-down-6-9.html.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.