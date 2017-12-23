Time Inc (TIME) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Time Inc (NYSE:TIME) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,491,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.52% of Time worth $87,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIME. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Time by 140.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Time by 4,177.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 225,600 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Time by 89.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 499,552 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Time by 25.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Time by 143.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIME has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Time from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Time from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Time from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Time in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Time from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Time Inc ( NYSE:TIME ) opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,847.99, a PE ratio of -618.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Time Inc has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Time (NYSE:TIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.65 million. Time had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Time Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Time’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.16%.

About Time

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure and Essence, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

