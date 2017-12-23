Tigress Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group cut Tesla from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.43.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) opened at $325.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55,290.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tesla has a 52 week low of $207.71 and a 52 week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Tesla will post -11.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $180,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $748,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,699. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,251,890,000 after buying an additional 292,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,016,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,090,815,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 126.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 547,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,601,000 after buying an additional 305,596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 545,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,026,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $165,224,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

