ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.90) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.81) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($25.00) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.95) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.93 ($33.26).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA TKA) opened at €23.93 ($28.49) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €21.17 ($25.20) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($32.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $14,910.00 and a P/E ratio of 64.68.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The companys Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. This segments products include assembled camshafts, powertrain crankshafts, steering and damping systems, net-machined crankshafts, engine components, steering columns and shafts, steering gears, slewing bearings, crawlers, crawler components, and springs and stabilizers, as well as cylinder head modules with integrated camshafts.

