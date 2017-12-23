The Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. (GRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

The Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GRR) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3185 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from The Asia Tigers Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

The Asia Tigers Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 49.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of The Asia Tigers Fund (NYSE GRR) traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274. The Asia Tigers Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

The Asia Tigers Fund Company Profile

The Asia Tigers Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation, which it seeks to achieve by investing primarily in equity securities of Asian companies. The Fund invests in various sectors, such as financials, information technology, real estate, industrials, telecommunication services, consumer staples, materials, consumer discretionary and energy, among others.

