Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shares Gap Down to $15.03

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $15.03. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 3354100 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1,475.70, a PE ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 813,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proxima Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

