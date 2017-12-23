Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Holdings Decreased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272,827 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,868,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 5,601.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 160,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 157,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Telefonica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Telefonica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Telefonica S.A. ( TEF ) opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49,471.23, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.29. Telefonica S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Telefonica’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay).

