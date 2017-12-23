Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Position Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Teleflex worth $32,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 933.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 29,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE TFX) opened at $249.44 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $157.80 and a 52-week high of $271.23. The stock has a market cap of $11,522.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $534.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In other news, CEO Benson Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.88, for a total transaction of $48,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $665,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

