TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (FTI) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.20

News stories about TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4785824863285 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,371.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. started coverage on TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from $34.60 to $29.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

About TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

