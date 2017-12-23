Tarbox Family Office Inc. Trims Stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 49,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) opened at $107.45 on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $368,276.69, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Vetr upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.14 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $214,014.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

