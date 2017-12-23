Switch Inc (SWCH) Receives $22.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $5,100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Switch ( NYSE:SWCH ) traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 892,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,725. Switch has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc is a technology infrastructure company. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services, and content ecosystems. The Company designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers that address the growing challenges facing the data center industry.

