Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 10,310 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 16.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 22.7% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) opened at $13.03 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/susquehanna-international-group-llp-acquires-shares-of-10310-nuveen-intermediate-duration-munpl-tm-fd-nid.html.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax with a secondary objective of seeking additional total return. The Fund also maintains a portfolio with an intermediate duration of between 3 and 10 years (including the effects of leverage).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.