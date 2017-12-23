Supremex Inc. (SXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Supremex (SXP) traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.40. The company had a trading volume of 50,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,765. Supremex has a 1 year low of C$3.93 and a 1 year high of C$5.19. The firm has a market cap of $124.98, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Supremex from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Supremex Inc manufactures and sells envelopes, and packaging and specialty products in North America. It offers translucent envelopes, custom envelopes, stock envelopes, digital window envelopes, high efficiency envelopes, Extended Envelope, EnviroSafe, and self-seal envelopes. The company also provides packaging products, such as Conformer corrugate mailers, auto boxes, tear resistant PaperTyger mailers, board mailers, Conformer presentation folders, Conformer heavy duty mailers, Conformer paperboard mailers, poly mailers, and Enviro-logiX bubble mailers.

