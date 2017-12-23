SunTrust Banks Weighs in on EPR Properties’ FY2017 Earnings (EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2017 EPS estimates for EPR Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp set a $80.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

EPR Properties ( EPR ) opened at $64.16 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The company has a market cap of $4,649.17, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dec 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.43%.

In other EPR Properties news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $142,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,775.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 9,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $632,106.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

