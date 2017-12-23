Sundar Pichai Sells 4,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $4,290,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803 shares in the company, valued at $861,329.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.86, for a total value of $4,011,440.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.69, for a total value of $4,082,760.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.97, for a total value of $4,075,880.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $993.58, for a total value of $3,974,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.40, for a total value of $3,833,600.00.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at $1,060.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $770.41 and a one year high of $1,078.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $737,150.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.31 by $1.26. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,046.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,204,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,911,734,000 after buying an additional 2,831,099 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 87,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,991,465 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 214,636.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,161,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,161,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,409,850,000 after buying an additional 826,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,842,000 after buying an additional 776,853 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/sundar-pichai-sells-4000-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog-stock.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.