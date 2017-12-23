Stearns Financial Services Group Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,604 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 13,360 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 51,495 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Seminole Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. now owns 268,056 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 199,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $333,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,141.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Vetr downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at $85.51 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $659,751.75, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

