SPS Commerce (SPSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a sell rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

SPS Commerce (SPSC) traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 90,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,477. The company has a market capitalization of $831.59, a P/E ratio of 99.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 113.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-proven fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management solutions, along with retail performance analytics. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that manages the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics firms orchestrate the sourcing, set up of new vendors and items, and fulfillment of products that customers buy from retailers and suppliers.

