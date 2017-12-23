Spencer Davidson Purchases 1,300 Shares of General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM) Stock

General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Chairman Spencer Davidson acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,369.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spencer Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General American Investors alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Spencer Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of General American Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,900.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Spencer Davidson acquired 800 shares of General American Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $27,096.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Spencer Davidson acquired 400 shares of General American Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.83 per share, for a total transaction of $13,532.00.

Shares of General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE GAM) traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,031. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 578,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 479,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 76,448 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 247,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 68,494 shares during the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 176,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in General American Investors by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 137,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 60,696 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/spencer-davidson-purchases-1300-shares-of-general-american-investors-co-inc-gam-stock.html.

General American Investors Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.