SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 10.1% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $67,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA SPY) opened at $267.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $222.73 and a 52-week high of $268.60. The stock has a market cap of $270,390.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.3513 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -328.77%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

