Sothebys (BID) Position Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sothebys were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BID. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sothebys by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sothebys by 72.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Sothebys during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Sothebys by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sothebys by 73.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sothebys alerts:

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Sothebys has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $2,781.61, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.23. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Sothebys will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BID. Aegis began coverage on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sothebys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sothebys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sothebys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sothebys (BID) Position Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/sothebys-bid-position-cut-by-cubist-systematic-strategies-llc.html.

About Sothebys

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.