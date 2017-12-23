Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Share Price

News articles about Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nexeo Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1892249658079 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.94. Nexeo Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.77 and a PE ratio of 47.74.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $981.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.70 million. equities research analysts forecast that Nexeo Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXEO. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexeo Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Nexeo Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

In other Nexeo Solutions news, insider Brian Herington bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nexeo Solutions

Nexeo Solutions Inc, formerly WL Ross Holding Corp., is global distributor of chemicals products in North America and Asia, and plastics products in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia. The Company provides services, such as custom blending, packaging and re-packaging, private-label manufacturing and product testing in the form of chemical analysis, product performance analysis and product development.

