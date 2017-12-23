Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NetEase (NTES) Stock Price

Media headlines about NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NetEase earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.176308284201 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.05.

Shares of NetEase ( NTES ) traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.63. 742,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $49,057.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $214.75 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64.

NetEase declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

