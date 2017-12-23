Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Stock Price

Media stories about Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2552243781553 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE SOI) opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 140,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,106,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 1,071,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $16,119,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,925,926 shares of company stock valued at $59,045,927.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and provides its mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. The Company offers its services to oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies, as well as oilfield service companies.

