Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Shaw Communications (SJR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shaw Communications earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7791592639536 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE SJR) traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 373,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11,410.00, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-shaw-communications-sjr-stock-price.html.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.