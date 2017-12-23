Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ennis (EBF) Stock Price

News headlines about Ennis (NYSE:EBF) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ennis earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4902517341999 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 141,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,049. The stock has a market cap of $507.66, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.73. Ennis has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production and sale of printed business products, business forms and other business products. The Company operates through Print segment, which is engaged in printing, manufacturing and selling a range of business forms and other business products to distributors located throughout the United States primarily through independent dealers.

