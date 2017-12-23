Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Stock Price

News stories about BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BIO-TECHNE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1644236022436 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.33. 184,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,732. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $95.68 and a 12-month high of $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,790.00, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $144.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $145.00 price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

