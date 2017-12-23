Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Microfinancial (MFI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Microfinancial (NASDAQ:MFI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Microfinancial earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.139939903654 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Microfinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Microfinancial

MicroFinancial Incorporated (MicroFinancial) operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, TimePayment Corp. (TimePayment) and Leasecomm Corporation (Leasecomm). TimePayment is a specialized commercial/consumer finance company that leases and rents equipment, and provides other financing services, with a focus on the microticket market.

