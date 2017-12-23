Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Stock Price

Press coverage about Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Greenlight Capital Re earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5630362494751 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ GLRE) opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.77. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $236.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.80 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.91%. analysts forecast that Greenlight Capital Re will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

GLRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company analyzes its underwriting operations using two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or multiple events.

