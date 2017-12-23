Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Share Price

News headlines about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.6154881885203 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $692.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.44 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, COO Carin Stutz purchased 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.15 per share, with a total value of $35,142.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Share Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-red-robin-gourmet-burgers-rrgb-share-price.html.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants in North America and focuses on serving selection of gourmet burgers. The Company’s menu features a line of gourmet burgers, which it makes from ground beef, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.