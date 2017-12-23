Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Jabil (JBL) Stock Price

Media coverage about Jabil (NYSE:JBL) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jabil earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.9105557427555 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of Jabil (JBL) traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,241. Jabil has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,766.27, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.45.

In related news, CEO Erich Hoch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $71,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,895,806.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $870,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-jabil-jbl-stock-price.html.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.