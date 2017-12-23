Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Stock Price

News headlines about ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ANGI Homeservices earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.7751967781836 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ ANGI) opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $691.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.47 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc is focused on creating digital marketplace for home services, connecting homeowners across the globe with home service professionals. The Company operates 10 brands including Angie’s List, HomeAdvisor, HomeStars, Instapro, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Travaux, Werkspot, CraftJack and mHelpDesk.

