Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IBERIABANK (IBKC) Stock Price

Headlines about IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IBERIABANK earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.9983249093642 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ IBKC) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 250,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,271.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $87.20.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $270.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.02 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKC shares. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group upgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens cut IBERIABANK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

In other IBERIABANK news, insider John R. Davis sold 3,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $242,245.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,456.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,147.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

