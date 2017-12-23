Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price

News headlines about Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Palo Alto Networks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the network technology company an impact score of 45.0376558513872 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $146.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( PANW ) traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.15. The stock had a trading volume of 654,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,558. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $107.31 and a twelve month high of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,471.84, a PE ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $505.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.70, for a total value of $5,239,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark Anderson sold 15,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $2,250,914.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,873,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,387 shares of company stock worth $52,236,060 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

