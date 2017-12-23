Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RYB Education (RYB) Stock Price

Press coverage about RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RYB Education earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.3723965177586 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

RYB Education (NYSE RYB) traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

RYB Education, Inc is engaged in providing early childhood education services in China. The Company develops various educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys and at-home education products and services. The Company promotes and sells its self-developed and third party products and services through its franchisees and Hong Shan Enable Alliance participants for their further distribution and directly to number of families.The Company kindergarten offers preschool education to 2-6-year-old children.

