Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Stock Price

Press coverage about J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J.B. Hunt Transport Services earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.1935152629976 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ JBHT ) traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.53. 774,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12,770.00, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $83.35 and a 12-month high of $114.96.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $10,929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,044,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $56,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,812.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock worth $11,095,605. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

