Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eastman Chemical (EMN) Share Price

Headlines about Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eastman Chemical earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1748786046375 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Instinet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

Shares of Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN ) traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.65. 496,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13,354.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.78 and a 12 month high of $94.96.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.16. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 5,200 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $479,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

