Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Stock Price

News articles about Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hooker Furniture earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 48.1325693749061 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ HOFT) traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 69,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,494. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $499.90, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hooker Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director E Larry Ryder sold 1,758 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $82,045.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $743,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Delgatti sold 6,847 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $291,202.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,955 shares of company stock worth $480,456. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation is a home furnishings marketing, design and logistics company offering sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The Company operates through three segments: casegoods furniture, upholstered furniture and all other.

