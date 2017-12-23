Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cvent (CVT) Share Price

Headlines about Cvent (NYSE:CVT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cvent earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.6510048697965 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

About Cvent

Cvent, Inc is a cloud-based enterprise event management company. The Company provides solutions for both sides of the events and meetings value chain, such as event and meeting planners, through its Event Cloud, and hoteliers and venues, through its Hospitality Cloud. The Company offers planners a platform that addresses the entire lifecycle of events and meetings, including budgeting, planning, venue sourcing, marketing, management and measurement of meetings.

