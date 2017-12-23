Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stock Price

News coverage about Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arthur J Gallagher & Co earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4641253590391 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $74.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co ( NYSE AJG ) traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $62.60. 949,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,796. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11,386.72, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,600 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $496,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,012.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $95,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

