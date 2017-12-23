Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect EPR Properties (EPR) Share Price

Media headlines about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EPR Properties earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7781317477546 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

EPR Properties (EPR) traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. 557,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,336. The firm has a market cap of $4,810.00, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $77.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 121.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In related news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $142,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,775.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 9,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $632,106.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

