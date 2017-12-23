SolarCity (SCTY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News stories about SolarCity (NASDAQ:SCTY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SolarCity earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the renewable energy company an impact score of 42.7303370658802 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SolarCity (SCTY) remained flat at $$20.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

SolarCity Company Profile

SolarCity Corporation is a United States-based solar provider. The Company is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, installation and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by solar energy systems to customers. It operates through solar energy products and services segment.

