Silver Spring Networks Inc (SSNI) CEO Michael Bell Sells 140,230 Shares

Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI) CEO Michael Bell sold 140,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $2,275,932.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,943.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Michael Bell sold 183 shares of Silver Spring Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $2,971.92.
- On Monday, December 18th, Michael Bell sold 395 shares of Silver Spring Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $6,414.80.
Shares of Silver Spring Networks Inc (SSNI) remained flat at $$16.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 320,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,104. Silver Spring Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $16.24.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Silver Spring Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Silver Spring Networks by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Silver Spring Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Silver Spring Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,533,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Silver Spring Networks by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silver Spring Networks Company Profile
Silver Spring Networks, Inc is engaged in creating, building and deploying large-scale networks and solutions enabling the Internet of things (IoT) for critical infrastructure. The Company provides a networking platform and solutions that enable utilities to transform the power grid infrastructure into the smart grid.
