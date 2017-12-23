Silver Spring Networks Inc (SSNI) CEO Michael Bell Sells 140,230 Shares

Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI) CEO Michael Bell sold 140,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $2,275,932.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,943.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silver Spring Networks alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Michael Bell sold 183 shares of Silver Spring Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $2,971.92.

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Bell sold 395 shares of Silver Spring Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $6,414.80.

Shares of Silver Spring Networks Inc (SSNI) remained flat at $$16.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 320,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,104. Silver Spring Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.25 price target on shares of Silver Spring Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Silver Spring Networks from $11.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Silver Spring Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Silver Spring Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Silver Spring Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silver Spring Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Silver Spring Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Silver Spring Networks by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Silver Spring Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Silver Spring Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,533,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Silver Spring Networks by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Silver Spring Networks Inc (SSNI) CEO Michael Bell Sells 140,230 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/silver-spring-networks-inc-ssni-ceo-michael-bell-sells-140230-shares.html.

Silver Spring Networks Company Profile

Silver Spring Networks, Inc is engaged in creating, building and deploying large-scale networks and solutions enabling the Internet of things (IoT) for critical infrastructure. The Company provides a networking platform and solutions that enable utilities to transform the power grid infrastructure into the smart grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spring Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spring Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.