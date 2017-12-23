Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. FIG Partners began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a market-perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.46.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 27,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $411.43, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 21.59%. equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robb Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon T. Woods sold 3,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 170.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Bank’s products and services are related to the business of lending money and accepting deposits. Its customers have access to electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives around the country through the Pulse Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) network.

