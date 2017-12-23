Shore Capital Lowers Nichols (NICL) to Sell

Shore Capital lowered shares of Nichols (LON:NICL) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Nichols (LON:NICL) opened at GBX 1,594 ($21.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.71 and a P/E ratio of 2,310.14. Nichols has a one year low of GBX 1,386 ($18.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,961 ($26.39).

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc is a United Kingdom-based soft drinks company. The Company is engaged in the supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed and leisure industries. Its segments include Still and Carbonate. The Company offers products under the Vimto brand, as well as Feel Good, Starslush, Levi Roots and Sunkist brands.

