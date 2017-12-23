Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $364.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $408.93.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.09. 403,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,077. The company has a market capitalization of $38,780.00, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $268.05 and a 12-month high of $415.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Robert J. Davisson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.11, for a total transaction of $407,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.26, for a total transaction of $924,881.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,336.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,122 shares of company stock worth $5,969,846. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $169,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

